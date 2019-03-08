  • Police: Blood alcohol level in 7-month-old girl triple the legal limit

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    CLEVELAND - A 7-month-old girl was hospitalized in Cleveland earlier this week with a blood alcohol level three times the legal limit for an adult driver, WJW reported.

    The child had a 0.25 BAC reading when she was tested at a hospital, Cleveland.com reported, citing a police report.

    The legal limit in Ohio is 0.08 percent.

    The child’s mother told police she went to work at 9 a.m. Sunday and left the child with an aunt, WJW reported. When the woman returned, she said the toddler was unresponsive and limp and took her to a hospital, Cleveland.com reported. Hospital staff gave her naloxone, the opioid overdose reversal drug, because they feared the child may have overdosed, the website reported.

    The mother and aunt said they did not know how the child got alcohol in her system, WJW reported.

    No charges have been filed yet, police said.

