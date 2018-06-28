Police are still not sure who left a mobile home in middle of road

DOVER, Del. - Police in Dover, Delaware, responded Tuesday to a road blockage, but it wasn’t because of a stalled car or animal stuck in the street.
“Somebody left a house on Long Point Road. Nope, this is not a joke,” the department said in a Facebook post Tuesday. “We are unable to get anyone to move the house until Wednesday, so Long Point Road is closed until further notice. Please use an alternate route of travel.”
Photos posted by the department show a mobile home on a two-lane road, partially going over the yellow line. The house appears to have cracked down the middle.
Dover police said the house has since been removed from the road. Video posted Wednesday morning on the Dover Post’s Facebook page shows the mobile home being taken away, trailed by another, smaller white truck.
Who abandoned the mobile home in the road is not clear.
