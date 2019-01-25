Police: 4 infants hospitalized after car crashes into preschool

COLUMBIA, S.C - Four infants have been taken to a hospital after a car crashed into a Columbia, South Carolina, preschool, according to police.
The Columbia Police Department said a female driver crashed Friday afternoon into one of the child care rooms at Cadence Academy Preschool, according to a tweet. Four infants were subsequently taken to a hospital. Medical staff told police that the children were not seriously injured, police tweeted.
Officers were interviewing the driver after the crash.
The other children in the building weren’t injured, police said in a tweet. Day care workers moved the children to another part of the building and parents were picking their children up early.
Further details were not available.
#TrafficSafetyUnit is investigating a collision at Cadence Academy Preschool where a female driver crashed into one of the childcare rooms. At least 4 children have been taken to a local hospital. The driver is being interviewed by CPD. pic.twitter.com/NRtOTmf4O7— Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) January 25, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}