Police: 4 infants hospitalized after car crashes into preschool

    By: Ann Smajstrla, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    COLUMBIA, S.C - Four infants have been taken to a hospital after a car crashed into a Columbia, South Carolina, preschool, according to police.

    The Columbia Police Department said a female driver crashed Friday afternoon into one of the child care rooms at Cadence Academy Preschool, according to a tweet. Four infants were subsequently taken to a hospital. Medical staff told police that the children were not seriously injured, police tweeted.

    Officers were interviewing the driver after the crash.

    The other children in the building weren’t injured, police said in a tweet. Day care workers moved the children to another part of the building and parents were picking their children up early.

    Further details were not available.

     

