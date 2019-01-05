0 Police: 3 dead, 4 injured after shooting at California bowling alley

Three people were killed and four others were injured after a shooting at a bowling alley in Torrance, California, late Friday Saturday, police confirmed to KABC.

California police reported a shooting with “multiple victims” at a bowling alley in Torrance, the Los Angeles Times reported.

In a tweet, the Torrance Police Department said there were reports of shots with “multiple people down” at the Gable House Bowl.

Reports of shots fired with multiple victims down. T P D is on scene. Investigation is ongoing. Please stay away from the area. — Torrance Police (@TorrancePD) January 5, 2019

Update 5:52 a.m. EST Jan. 5: Torrance police responded to reports of shots fired at 11:54 p.m. Friday at Gable House Bowl, KABC reported.

Police found multiple people with gunshot wounds inside the building, the television station reported. Three male victims were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Their identities were not immediately released, KABC reported.

Two others were taken to a local hospital for their injuries, while two more decided to seek their own medical attention, Torrance police said.

Brandon Tyre, 31, told the Los Angeles Times that he was at bowling alley to celebrate a friend’s birthday. He told the newspaper he was bowling when a fight broke out and then he heard gunshots. Type told the Times his brother had been shot in the chest, but did not know his condition.

Witnesses varied as to the number of shots fired.

“There was a fight and then we heard nine gunshots,” one man, who declined to give his name, told the Times before walking away.

Employees of Gable House Bowl, who would not give their names because they said they were not authorized to speak to the media, said violence at the bowling establishment was rare.

In addition to bowling, Gable House Bowl noted on its website that it offered laser tag, an arcade room, a Pizza Hut Express and snack bar, and a bar.

Update 5:02 a.m. EST Jan. 5: Jesus Perez, of San Pedro, was inside the bowling alley during the shooting.

“We just ran right into the bar and took cover,” Perez told the Times. “All we heard was just, like two people got shot."

Perez told the newspaper he heard about four gunshots.

"We heard there was a big fight before that,” Perez told the Times.” We just ran into the bar and we just took cover because after the fight we heard ‘pop, pop.’"

Perez told the newspaper he took cover for about 15 minutes and a security guard escorted him out the back of the building.

Torrance Gable House Bowl shooting: Multiple victims reported after gunman opens fire pic.twitter.com/vR7qGReUyy — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) January 5, 2019 Update 4:55 a.m. EST Jan 5.: According to a Los Angeles Times reporter at the scene, witnesses said the shooting stemmed from a fight at the bowling alley. Police have not confirmed that information, and it is unclear how many people have been injured.

This is a developing story.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.