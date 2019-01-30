Polar vortex: It's cold! Record lows expected across Midwest

How cold is it going to be in the Midwest today? The high temperature Wednesday in Priestley Glacier, Antarctica, is expected to be 6 degrees. More than 83 million Americans will suffer subzero temperatures between Wednesday and Monday, CNN reported.
About 212 million people in the United States will experience temperatures below freezing over the next few days, CNN reported.
Temperatures dipped into the minus 20s overnight Tuesday in Minnesota, WCCO reported. Even lower temperatures are expected because of double-digit wind speeds, sending the thermometer plunging between 55- and 65-below zero after factoring in the wind chill, the television station reported.
Officials warned of almost instant frostbite, CNN reported.
Chicago’s public schools will be closed for the next two days, WGN reported. Wind chills in northern Illinois could fall to minus 55 degrees, the television station reported. The high temperature in Chicago is forecast to be minus-14 degrees; which would break a record set on Jan. 18, 1994, WGN reported. The temperature that day was minus 11 degrees, WBBM reported.
State offices are closed in many of the affected areas, and postal workers will not be delivering mail in parts of 10 states.
According to FlightAware.com, more than 2,700 flights involving U.S. airports were canceled for Tuesday and Wednesday, CNN reported.
Amtrak also canceled all service to and from Chicago on Wednesday due to the weather, WBBM reported.
