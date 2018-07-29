Polar bear shot to death after attacking cruise ship guard in Norway

A cruise ship guard shot and killed a polar bear after another guard was attacked while helping tourists during an island expedition north of the Arctic Circle in Norway, the BBC reported.
The guard suffered non-life-threatening head injuries and was in stable condition, the BBC reported.
Rescue helicopters were sent to the northernmost island of Norway’s Svalbard archipelago to airlift the guard to a hospital in the town of Longyearbyen on Spitsbergen Island, Newsweek reported.
The guard was assigned to protect tourists who had disembarked from the German cruise ship MS Bremen, the BBC reported.
Officials from the cruise company told The Associated Press that the second guard shot the bear in self-defense.
The Joint Rescue Coordination for Northern Norway tweeted this weekend to confirm that the worker had been injured by a polar bear at Sjuøyane, Newsweek reported.
“The incident occurred (when) tourists landed on one of the islands from a cruise vessel,” officials wrote. “The condition of the injured should be stable. The polar bear was shot and killed.”
