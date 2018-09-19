PlayStation Classic: Sony to release throwback console

Sony is going retro.
Officials with Sony Computer Entertainment announced Wednesday that the company plans to release a miniaturized version of its original PlayStation console later this year.
The console, dubbed the PlayStation Classic, will include a pair of controllers. Officials said it will be about 45 percent smaller than the original version of the system, which was first released in the U.S. in 1995.
The PlayStation Classic will include 20 games pre-loaded into the system, including “Final Fantasy VII,” “Jumping Flash,” “Ridge Racer Type 4,” “Tekken 3,” and “Wild Arms,” company officials said in Wednesday’s announcement. It’s due to hit shelves on Dec. 3, 2018, exactly 24 years after the first PlayStation console hit the shelves in Japan.
“Long-time fans will appreciate the nostalgia that comes with rediscovering the games they know and love, while gamers who might be new to the platform can enjoy the groundbreaking PlayStation console experience that started it all,” company officials said.
The systems are set to retail at $99.99.
