0 Pizza delivery driver shot, killed on last run of the night despite precautions

TOLEDO, Ohio - A pizza delivery driver in Toledo, Ohio, was shot and killed on her last run of the night Tuesday after asking for company on her final delivery in a Facebook post, according to news reports.

Sadari “Dari’ Knighten, 28, was the apparent victim of a robbery gone bad, even though she did have somebody with her per her request, according to WTOL-TV.

Police, who said the attempted robbery appeared to be a random act, arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with Knighten’s killing.

TRENDING STORIES:

Knighten’s older brother, Willie Knighten Jr., called her a hard worker with several jobs, and said she was “fun, energetic and outgoing,” WTOL reported.

"Dari was amazing ... she loved to work. She was working extra that night, didn't even have to be there. I think she was (supposed to be) off at 10 o'clock. But she stayed and made a run that cost her life," he told the news station.

Willie Knighten said his sister was a very social person, so it’s no surprise that she wrote a post on Facebook asking someone to come with her on her last delivery for Happy’s Pizza Tuesday night.

"What that post was, Dari is so sociable that she always wants someone to kick it with her and make time go fast. And believe it, somebody was with her," he told WTOL.

That person was not injured in the botched robbery, police said.

The teenage suspect is facing murder charges and is scheduled for a pretrial hearing June 18.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.