Pit bull saves family from gas leak in home

NEW YORK - A dog broke out of her home and roamed the neighborhood, barking for help, when her family’s house had a gas leak.
WABC reported that Sadie, an 11-year-old brown and white pit bull, chewed and dug out the wooden blocker that kept the sliding back door closed and got into the yard. WCBS reported the 60-pound dog jumped the fence owner Serena Costello built to keep her in the yard.
The Tuckahoe Police Department said it got a call about a loose pit bull in the neighborhood around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday.
“The dog then ran and took the officers through several streets, and then led them back to the dog's residence into the backyard,” Tuckahoe Police Department Lt. Lawrence Rotta told WABC.
Police smelled gas coming from the home once Sadie led them back.
“The dog saved the house from a potential gas explosion and gas leak,” Rotta said.
Costello said it was the only time since Sadie has been in her family that she’s run away from home, adding that she thinks Sadie sensed Costello and her 4-year-old daughter were in danger.
“She is our hero,” Costello said. “It’s just so out of character for her to do. She saved our lives.”
