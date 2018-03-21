0 Pit bull bites children inside North Carolina elementary school

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Police have found a dog that they said got into a south Charlotte, North Carolina, elementary school Monday afternoon and injured several children.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. at Lansdowne Elementary School on Prett Court, near Providence Road.

Animal Care and Control officials said a pit bull came into the playground area while children were outside. The children were rushed into the school by staff, but the dog managed to get inside the school.

Some of the children were frightened and tried to run, but officers said the dog reacted by jumping on and biting some of the children. Incident reports indicate that the dog bit the children in the leg, the thigh and the stomach.

A teacher was eventually able to confine the pit bull and contacted the animal’s owner from the information on the dog's collar. The owner, who was visiting from Fayetteville, picked up the dog named "Bro" and left before Animal Care and Control officers arrived at the school.

Seven children suffered minor injuries, authorities said, but paramedics were not needed.

Animal Care and Control officials said they have located the owner of the dog and confirmed that its rabies vaccination is current.

Charlotte's leash law says animals not on a leash must be contained within a fence or an operable and marked invisible fence.

