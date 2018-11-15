Pink's husband Carey Hart threatens to shoot wildfire looters in Malibu

MALIBU, Calif. - Pop star Pink’s husband, former motocross star Carey Hart, is warning looters in Malibu-area neighborhoods ravaged by wildfires that he and others are prepared to shoot anyone caught looting.
He posted a photo on Instagram Tuesday showing a group of armed men wearing masks and dubbed the P.D.C. Posse in front of a sign that read “Looters will be shot on site!”
“It’s unfortunate that some people take advantage of others in a crisis,” Hart said in the post.
He also said while neighbors in Malibu have been defending their property against the fires, they’ve seen looters breaking into homes.
“If you are a looter, think twice if you are heading back into Malibu,” Hart threatened in the post.
It’s unclear whether looters broke into Pink and Hart’s home, which several media outlets reported was spared by the Woolsey fire. The blaze has killed at least 50 people, burned almost 9,000 structures and charred nearly 100,000 acres in Malibu and the surrounding communities.
