  • Pilot treats passengers to burgers after 2.5-hour flight delay

    By: Josh Gammon, Fox23.com

    TULSA, Okla. - Airline passengers waiting on the tarmac at Oklahoma's Tulsa International Airport were treated to lunch Monday by their pilot.

    According to KOKI-TV, a passenger on a United Airlines flight, Sam Walker, said the pilot bought everyone on the plane lunch from Fat Guy’s Burger Bar in Tulsa. He made the call after a 2 1/2-hour flight delay.

    KOKI spoke to the restaurant, and they said this was the first time they’ve heard of a pilot doing something like that.

    KOKI is still waiting to hear back from United Airlines.

