Neighbors creeped out after children's toys found hanged from noose, stapled to telephone poles

ASHEVILLE, N.C. - A creepy sight is appearing across Asheville.
Children's toys are showing up, hanging from nooses on power lines.
Two pink dolls were the latest discovery Saturday. City crews pulled down other toys earlier last week. Additionally, someone is stapling children's items to a telephone pole.
Residents have filed complaints with the city.
"Lots of, like, little girls' skirts, like stapled, like tutus. It's not as bad as it was, but I mean, just having dolls hanging from a noose, I don't feel like is a good, warm fuzzy feeling," resident Megan Gielow said.
Officials said they have not caught the person or people responsible.
