Pennsylvania teen killed when shots fired into group watching fight

An 18-year-old Pennsylvania man was shot and killed Saturday while he watched two other men fight, officials said.
The man, identified by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office as Jassi Al-Maleky, of McKees Rocks, was killed in Kennedy Township.
Sources said Al-Maleky was a recent graduate of Sto-Rox High School in Stowe Township.
Detectives on scene say a male teenager has died after a shooting on Kennedy Lane in Kennedy Township.
Allegheny County Police said Al-Maleky died at a hospital after being found in a yard by first responders with a gunshot wound.
Police said Al-Maleky went to watch two young men fight. Several other people were also there.
During the fight, someone opened fire into the group of people watching and Al-Maleky was struck, according to police.
Police said he ran to a nearby yard, where paramedics attempted to save him.
All of the people present at the time of the fight have been identified.
Police are still investigating.
