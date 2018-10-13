  • Pennsylvania GOP candidate vows to 'stomp' foe's face 'with golf spikes'

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    PENNSYLVANIA - The Republican candidate for governor in Pennsylvania promised Gov. Tom Wolf in a video that he was “going to stomp all over your face with golf spikes,” CNN reported Saturday.

    In a Facebook video that has since been removed, Scott Wagner is shown jabbing his finger at the camera and addressing Wolf.

    "Somewhere yesterday, your people said that I raised a ... white flag," CNN reported Wagner as saying. “Well, Gov. Wolf, let me tell you, between now and November 6, you better put a catcher's mask on your face," he adds. "Because I'm going to stomp all over your face with golf spikes because I'm going to win this for the state of Pennsylvania."

    Wolf, a Democrat seeking a second term, leads Wagner in at least five polls.

    Andrew Romeo, Wagner’s campaign manager, said in a statement that the candidate's comments “were not to be taken literally," CNN reported.

