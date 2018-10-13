Pennsylvania GOP candidate vows to 'stomp' foe's face 'with golf spikes'

PENNSYLVANIA - The Republican candidate for governor in Pennsylvania promised Gov. Tom Wolf in a video that he was “going to stomp all over your face with golf spikes,” CNN reported Saturday.
In a Facebook video that has since been removed, Scott Wagner is shown jabbing his finger at the camera and addressing Wolf.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Combined funeral held for 4 sisters, 4 family members killed in NY limo crash
- Bodies of 11 infants found in ceiling of funeral home, police say
- Prominent Atlanta lawyer convicted of embezzling millions
"Somewhere yesterday, your people said that I raised a ... white flag," CNN reported Wagner as saying. “Well, Gov. Wolf, let me tell you, between now and November 6, you better put a catcher's mask on your face," he adds. "Because I'm going to stomp all over your face with golf spikes because I'm going to win this for the state of Pennsylvania."
Wolf, a Democrat seeking a second term, leads Wagner in at least five polls.
Andrew Romeo, Wagner’s campaign manager, said in a statement that the candidate's comments “were not to be taken literally," CNN reported.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}