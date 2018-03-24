  • Paul McCartney reflects on John Lennon at March for Our Lives rally

    NEW YORK - Music legend Paul McCartney participated in the March for Our Lives rally in New York City Saturday.

    When asked by a CNN reporter what he hoped could be accomplished by the movement, McCartney pointed to his shirt, which had the message, "We can end gun violence" printed on it.

    "One of my best friends was killed in gun violence right around here, so it's important to me," McCartney said.

    McCartney was referring to his former Beatles bandmate, John Lennon, who was shot and killed in New York City in 1980 by Mark David Chapman. Lennon was 40 years old.

