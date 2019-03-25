0 Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski retires after nine seasons in the NFL

BOSTON - Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski announced on Instagram that he is retiring from football following the team's Super Bowl LIII win, ending his historic nine-year NFL career.

Gronkowski was selected in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Patriots, the team he spent his entire professional career with, following his collegiate career at Arizona.

He quickly became a favorite target of Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, hauling in 10 touchdowns on 42 receptions throughout his rookie campaign.

He followed that up with a historic season, starting all 16 of the team's games in 2011 while compiling 17 touchdowns on 90 receptions for 1,327 yards. His season total for receiving yards stood tall in the record books until the 2018 season, where two tight ends surpassed the mark.

TRENDING STORIES

Gronkowski battled injuries for multiple seasons throughout his career, but still managed to put together double-digit touchdown totals in five of his nine seasons in the league, the most by a tight end in NFL history.

He also set the team record for overall touchdowns in his career, surpassing Stanley Morgan in both overall touchdowns and receiving touchdowns.

Gronk on his next touchdown being the 69th of his career and he couldn't be more excited,..@RobGronkowski #Patriots pic.twitter.com/w1KOfWhWy0 — Chad Amaral (@Chad_Amaral) October 24, 2016

The tight end won three Super Bowls in his career, helping the Patriots take down the Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX. He was also a part of the Super Bowl LI roster that put together an incredible comeback to win against the Atlanta Falcons, but did not play due to injury.

>> Related: Mass. woman awaiting heart, kidney transplant meets Gronk

The thing most Patriots fans will remember about Gronkowski, though, will be his personality. An ever-charismatic enigma, Gronkowski was a memorable quote machine, winning the hearts of fans around the country with his persona off the field.

Gronk asked if he had any message for football fans in Mexico "Yo soy fiesta baby" #Patriots @ButchStearns pic.twitter.com/ZG6RodZV28 — Chad Amaral (@Chad_Amaral) November 15, 2017

>> Related: Rob Gronkowski shaves his head for kids with cancer at Buzz Off event

Whether it was a Dunkin' commercial with David Ortiz, appearances in movies, memorable moments during championship parades or his hilarious thoughts in press conferences and interviews, Gronkowski gained quite the reputation around New England with all of his antics off the field.

Gronk thinking aloud about his TD celebration "We got yelled at we aren't allowed to talk about celebrations. But I kind of want to talk about it, but I kinda don't because I will get in trouble. So I don't know what to do. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/SC2UpFE9V5 — Chad Amaral (@Chad_Amaral) November 26, 2017

Gronkowski also had an impact on the community when he wasn't dominating on the football field, winning the Ron Burton Community Service Award in 2016, named after the first player drafted by the team. Burton was known as a community leader, and the team said his "widespread charitable work was a model for how a Patriots player can make an impact off the field."

>> Related: Gronk announces he will play for the Patriots this season

He also participated in many community events throughout his time in New England, and frequently "buzzed off" his hair for kids with cancer at events during his summers.

Gronkowski faced a lot of questions later in his career as injuries piled up, with retirement rumors swirling following the 2017 season.

However, Gronkowski decided to return to the field for the 2018 season, with his performance not meeting what many Patriots fans were used to throughout his career. His targets went down, he didn't find the end zone as much and things had changed.

Following the season, Gronkowski decided he had done enough, wrapping up his career in a Patriots uniform with the final decision to hang up the cleats.

With a faulty back and a body that's gone under the knife countless times over the last 15 years, Gronkowski is now forced to close the book on a Hall of Fame-worthy career.

>> Related: Report: Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski to consider retirement again after playoffs

From here on out, Gronkowski will enjoy an eternal spot as one of the league's all-time greats, a three-time Super Bowl champion and an unforgettable cog in New England's championship machine.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.