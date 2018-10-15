Patriots fan who threw beer in Chiefs player's face 'banned for life'

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The fan seen throwing beer on Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill moments after he scored his third touchdown against the Patriots during Sunday night’s overtime game has been banned from Gillette Stadium, team officials said.
It was clear through television replays that fans at Gillette Stadium were not saying nice things and were making obscene gestures to Hill, but it was also immediately clear one of them crossed the line by throwing beer directly into his face after his 75-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter.
Hill made seven catches for 142 yards Sunday night, and the 75-yard catch tied the game at 40 with slightly more than three minutes remaining in regulation.
In a statement issued Monday afternoon, the Patriots organization said it had turned over the fan's identify to local law enforcement and issued "a letter of disinvite to all future events at Gillette Stadium."
The beer toss, along with several rude gestures made to Hill, were widely derided on social media Monday morning, but Hill later reportedly began exploring legal options against the fan.
Hill's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN's Adam Schefter that they want to take action.
"That type of behavior is unacceptable," Rosenhaus said.
The Patriots (4-2) won 43-40 in overtime against the Chiefs (5-1).
