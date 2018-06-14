Parts of Myrtle Beach under swimming advisory for high-level bacteria

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - Some sections along Myrtle Beach, South Carolina have been placed under a swimming advisory, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control.
The DHEC reports that high levels of bacteria have affected these areas:
- 16th Avenue North in North Myrtle Beach
- 53rd Avenue North in Myrtle Beach
- 34th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach
- 15th Avenue South in Myrtle Beach
- 23rd Avenue South in Myrtle Beach
- Nash Drive in Horry County
- Outfall in Myrtle Beach State Park in Horry County
- 16th Avenue North in Surfside Beach
- 11th Avenue North in Surfside Beach
- 3rd Avenue South in Surfside Beach
Swimming is not advised until bacteria levels return to normal.
Officials said it is safe to wade, collect shells and fish within the swimming advisory area, but to prevent swallowing water, people should keep their heads out of the water.
