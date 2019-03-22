0 Parkland school shooting survivor Sydney Aiello takes own life

PARKLAND, Fla. - Sydney Aiello, a 19-year-old survivor of the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, has taken her own life.

Sydney Aiello was a recent graduate of Stoneman Douglas High School. Sydney Aiello’s mother, Cara Aiello, confirmed to local media Friday that her daughter died last weekend.

She was close friends with Parkland shooting victim Meadow Pollack.

Sydney Aiello struggled with survivor’s guilt and was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after being on campus the day of the shooting, Cara Aiello told CBSMiami. Cara Aiello said her daughter was enrolled in classes, but struggled to attend because she was afraid to be in a classroom.

Cara Aiello said she hopes her daughter’s story can save others. Sydney Aiello loved yoga and wanted to help others, her mother said. A former teacher described Sydney Aiello as a joy to have in class, CNN Newsource reported.

Ryan Petty, who lost his daughter, Alaina Petty, in the shooting has focused efforts on suicide prevention in the past year.

“It breaks my heart that we’ve lost yet another student from Stoneman Douglas,” Petty said. “My advice to parents is to ask questions, don’t wait.”

A friend of Sydney Aiello’s has started a GoFundMe page to raise money for the Aiello family.

"Sydney spent 19 years writing her story as a beloved daughter, sister and friend to many," the GoFundMe page reads. "She lit up every room she entered. She filled her days cheerleading, doing yoga, and brightening up the days of others. Sydney aspired to work in the medical field helping others in need. On March 17th, 2019 Sydney became the guardian angel to many. It was a privilege to have you in our lives. Sydney, we will miss you and always love you. May you find peace in His arms."

Anyone who is in need of help can call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline, which is staffed 24 hours a day, at 1-800-273-8255.

