0 Paris Jackson says it's ‘not her role' to defend father from sex abuse allegations

Paris Jackson, daughter of Michael Jackson, responded via Twitter to criticism of her public silence regarding molestation allegations against her father, saying it’s “not her role” to defend him.

The 20-year-old model spoke out two weeks after the broadcast of “Leaving Neverland,” a documentary in which two men accuse the late King of Pop of abusing them as children, the BBC reported.

“There’s nothing I can say that hasn’t already been said in regards to defense,” Paris Jackson tweeted. “Taj is doing a perfect job on his own. And I support him. But that’s not my role. I’m just tryna (sic) get everyone to chill out and go with the flow, be mellow and think about the bigger picture. That’s me.”

The “Taj” she refers to is Taj Jackson -- Michael Jackson’s nephew and Paris Jackson’s cousin -- who is publicly defending the late pop singer.

“Leaving Neverland” includes intimate interviews with Wade Robson and James Safechuck, both of whom say Michael Jackson befriended them, groomed them and molested them as young children. The film has had a polarizing effect since its premiere at this year’s Sundance Film Festival and its March 3 broadcast on HBO.

Taj Jackson has made several statements and media appearances refuting the claims made in the documentary.

“My family and I have known Wade and his family since he came to America. Don’t tell me a 4 hour one-sided hit job that you watched is more reputable than people who actually knew him and saw his interactions,” he tweeted Jan. 26. “This is all about money and the desperate need to be relevant again.”

The Jackson estate has condemned Robson and Safechuck’s claims, calling the documentary “another lurid production in an outrageous and pathetic attempt to exploit and cash in on Michael Jackson,” according to People magazine.

Many, however, view the documentary’s claims as credible. Radio stations in Canada and Australia have stopped playing Michael Jackson’s music, and the creators of “The Simpsons” have stopped airing an episode in which the singer makes a cameo, according to the BBC.

Fashion label Louis Vuitton announced Thursday it would stop carrying Michael Jackson-inspired clothes, the BBC reported.

HBO released the following statement to People magazine: “Despite the desperate lengths taken to undermine the film, our plans remain unchanged. HBO will move forward with the airing of Leaving Neverland. … This will allow everyone the opportunity to assess the film and the claims in it for themselves.”

