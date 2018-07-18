Parents file lawsuit after daughter drowns when she's swept over dangerous dam while kayaking

The parents of a kayaker who drowned after she was swept over a dam on the Ohio River last year are suing the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Brittany Evans and Helene Brandy, both 25 years old, were killed when they went over the Dashields Dam in May of 2017.
More than a year after Brittany Evans died while kayaking on the Ohio River, her parents are filing a wrongful death lawsuit. @DamanyLEWIS has more on what changes they're seeking NOW on 11 News: https://t.co/upqq37mInL pic.twitter.com/eqg21yKxKQ— WPXI (@WPXI) July 17, 2018
The dam is located along the Ohio River, north of Sewickley in Moon Township, Pennsylvania.
Evans' parents have now filed a wrongful death lawsuit.
"Too many people are losing their lives on that river. We wanna be part of the process to correct that," said Helene's uncle, Ken Brandy.
According to the lawyer who filed the federal lawsuit, Evan's parents are echoing those concerns. The couple contends the Army Corps of Engineers has not provided adequate warnings about the dangerous Dashields Dam to boaters and kayakers.
The lawsuit is asking for more warning signs along the river.
Evans' family is also asking for earnings potential and damages for pain and suffering.
