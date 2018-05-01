0 Parents, doctor say girl allergic to water

HASTINGS, Minn. - Imagine being allergic to water. Not being able to bathe. Not being able to jump in the pool even on the hottest of days.

That’s exactly what little Ivy Angerman has to battle every day.

She’s almost 2 years old and is allergic to water, no matter hot or cold, bottled, faucet or distilled, when water gets on her, she breaks out with red, painful blisters, the television program “Inside Edition” reported.

“She can feel the reaction coming. She can feel the heat,” Brittany Angerman, Ivy’s mother, told “Inside Edition”. “She says, ‘Mommy, ouch, it’s hot, touch it.’”

TRENDING STORIES:

Her doctor says Ivy suffered from aquagenic urticaria, a condition that affects fewer than 100 people in the U.S. Her baby sister is luckily not shown any signs of it.

She is so allergic that even her tears or sweat can irritate her skin, People magizine reported.

How does a family deal with simple things like bath time?

Ivy’s parents keep her inside as much as possible to keep her clean. When it’s time for a bath, she is bathed with wet wipes, “Inside Edition” reported.

Amazingly, Ivy is able to drink water without a problem and she’s been prescribed antihistamines to control the reactions. Doctors hope she will grow out of the allergy as she gets older, “Inside Edition” reported.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.