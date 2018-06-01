Parent finds pot, loaded gun at playground

MERRIAM, Kan. - A Kansas parent found a quart-sized jar of marijuana and a loaded gun while at a playground, WDAF reported.
Police in Merriam said the parent also found a scale and a telephone at the park on Memorial Day.
"I called it the marijuana dealer's starter kit," Merriam Police Capt. Troy Duvanel told WDAF. "You've got everything -- you've got your scale here for weighing out the product, cell phone for communicating with your clients, obviously your product, and your protection."
Police said the gun was a loaded 9mm Beretta, caked with dirt. The parent found all of the items while looking for her child's lost ball.
"It could have ended badly if a kid or someone had found it," Duvanel said.
