Panera Bread testing double bread bowls on some menus

Panera Bread, the bakery-cafe restaurant chain, is testing a double bread bowl on select menus in August.
KYW reported that, for a limited time, 32 Panera Bread locations in the Philadelphia area will have the item for customers to try.
Delish reported that starting Aug. 5, customers can test the concept, which involves one loaf of bread and two bowl-like cutouts that can be filled with any combination of soup or mac and cheese.
“The rumor is true that Panera Bread is testing America’s appetite for the Double Bread Bowl—one loaf, two cut outs—in the Philadelphia area starting August 5 running through August 31, available upon request in café and through delivery,” a Panera representative said in a statement.
The bowl is “ideal for sharing with your BFF, significant other, or even a co-worker,” according to the representative.
If the double bread bowl does well, it may expand to all cafes.
