Orlando police arrest boy, 17, in connection with rape, carjacking charges

ORLANDO, Fla. - A 17-year-old male was arrested Friday, one week after he allegedly raped a woman at gunpoint at a park and stole a car, the Orlando Police Department said.
Police were called at about 3 a.m. on June 29 to the Rosemont Community Center after an armed person approached a couple and ordered them out of their Hyundai Sonata, Orlando police Lt. Cindy Lane said.
ARRESTED: Shaimark L. Benjamin, BM (17yoa), has been arrested for the Armed Carjacking / Sexual Battery incident that occurred at 4872 Rose Bay Dr. on June 29, 2018. Great work by everyone involved! pic.twitter.com/ROeLLunlLd— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) July 7, 2018
"The suspect sexually battered (a) female victim while holding the male victim at bay with the handgun," Lane said.
Police said the suspect stole the car and drove away.
Investigators said Friday that they arrested Shaimark L. Benjamin in connection with the case.
No other details were given.
