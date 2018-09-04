Oprah Winfrey praises police during surprise appearance at New Jersey reunion

WHITESBORO, N.J. - Oprah Winfrey made a surprise appearance at a South New Jersey town’s reunion festival Saturday, mingling with residents and lauding the town’s police department for its policy of intervention and education, NJ.com reported.
Winfrey stopped to visit during the 30th Anniversary and Annual Whitesboro Reunion Festival, KYW reported. Her longtime partner, Stedman Graham, is a native of Whitesboro, which is located in Middle Township.
Winfrey had no plans to speak at the event, but a talk by Middle Township police Chief Christopher Leusner brought her to the podium to praise the department’s work, The Press of Atlantic City reported.
"There would be no taking the knee, no protests about police departments in America, if all the police departments took on the idea of addressing what happened to you as a child," Winfrey said in a Facebook stream of the event. "I want to applaud you for having the insight, the wisdom and the vision to ask the question, and treating young children like human beings."
Winfrey also had time for some fun, posing with residents and posting videos of the event to her Instagram account, NJ.com reported.
Winfrey chatted with Whitesboro resident Lillian Inez Palmer, who turned 100 in June. She asked for Palmer’s secret to long life and the centenarian told her, "All I have to say is, wash your face in cold water.”
