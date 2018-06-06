  • Oprah reportedly buys 43-acre Orcas Island estate for more than $8M

    By: KIRO7.com

    Media mogul Oprah Winfrey has purchased a 43-acre estate on Orcas Island in Washington state for $8.28 million, according to TMZ.

    The entertainment website reported the property is known as Madroneagle, and includes a main house, a guest house, a gazebo with glass walls, a barn and workshop, a sauna and a craft shed.

    The main house is three stories with four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

    According to TMZ, it's unknown if Winfrey plans to live there part time or purchased it as an investment property. 

