Oprah announces her 2018 favorite things

Now that the holiday season is in full swing, let the shopping begin.
Oprah Winfrey’s 22-year tradition continues as the media mogul announces “Oprah’s Favorite Things” for 2018.
This year, the list has a whopping 107 items on it and is the largest one she’s compiled, People magazine reported.
The list started when Oprah found red-checkered flannel pajamas and some boots that were shearling-lined, she wrote for Oprah magazine.
The boots were the iconic Uggs brand before they became the must-have footwear.
Oprah said she bought the PJ’s and boots for everyone she worked with, about 490 people, more than 20 years ago, she wrote. Then she kept sharing, and sharing, and sharing.
That’s how the list came to be.
So what is on the list this year?
There are cozy items like Pudus socks, Softies hooded snuggle loungers and Eberjey Gisele long pajama sets.
Gifts for families include Burt’s Bees family pajamas, arts and craft supply library and a children’s custom artwork gift set.
Pampering gifts include Clarisonic Mia Smart Luxe face cleaning brush, Guilty Pleasures ultimate nail lacquer stash, and goat’s milk bar soap gift boxes.
And finally for the tech gurus on your list, Oprah chose an Echo Spot, the iPhone XR and wireless charging accessory trays.
For a complete list, Oprah once again teamed up with Amazon for a one-stop shop of all of the products.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}