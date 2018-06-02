  • One person killed in chairlift failure at Indiana lake

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    MONTICELLO, Ind. - One person died and three others were injured critically Friday when a private chairlift collapsed and fell down a steep embankment into an Indiana lake, WFLI reported.

    The incident occurred at Lake Freeman in Monticello, which is 60 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

    Monticello Fire Department Assistant Chief Craig Green said one person was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other three were flown to area hospitals.

    Several homes along Lake Freeman have steep drops to the shoreline, and residents use chairlifts to reach their boats and docks, WISH reported.

