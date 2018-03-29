On 18th birthday, woman scratches first lotto ticket and wins $1,000 a week for life

MONTREAL - Charlie Lagarde decided to celebrate her 18th birthday with a bottle of sparkling wine and a lotto scratcher.
When she got home March 14, she scratched off the Gagnant à vie! ticket to find that she won the grand prize -- $1,000 a week for life -- on her first game, according to Quebec Lottery officials.
She turns 18, she buys herself her first lottery ticket and wins the jackpot : 1000$ each week for the rest of her life. I talk about that amazing story at 8:10 on @CJAD800 #gagnantavie pic.twitter.com/9clD3Yj7Tl— Patrice Lavoie (@PatriceLavoie) March 27, 2018
Lagarde plans to do a lot of traveling and to study photography.
“One of my dreams would be to work for National Geographic,” she said.
Le sourire d'une fille qui s'achète un 1er billet de loterie le jour de ses 18 ans et gagne 1000$ par semaine à vie, ça ressemble à ça! 😁Bravo Charlie! Et on te souhaite de réaliser ton rêve : une carrière à @NatGeo #nosgagnants #gagnantavie pic.twitter.com/X17IaspsSz— Patrice Lavoie (@PatriceLavoie) March 26, 2018
