Olivia Newton-John not on death bed, responds to false rumors

Pop star Olivia Newton-John responded to recent rumors that she is on her deathbed, telling fans she’s actually “doing great.”
Looking healthy and energetic, the singer and actress wished everyone a happy New Year Tuesday in a video post on Twitter and quoted Mark Twain in dispelling reports that she’s “clinging to life.”
“I just want to say the rumors of my death have been greatly exaggerated, to quote a very famous quote, and I’m doing great and I want to wish all of you the happiest, healthiest 2019 that’s possible,” Newton-John said.
Happy New Year! Here’s to a wonderful 2019! Love & light, Olivia pic.twitter.com/1Nd2jIcRb1— Olivia Newton-John (@olivianj) January 3, 2019
A number of media outlets recently reported the “Grease” star was near death and had just “weeks to live.”
In September, the Australia native revealed she had been diagnosed with cancer for the third time in the past three decades. Doctors found a tumor at the base of her spine.
She was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992. She beat it, but it returned in 2013, metastasizing in her shoulder.
The “Physical” singer told Australia’s Channel 7 in an interview last fall that she eats healthy food, is undergoing radiation treatment for her cancer and uses cannabis oil for the pain.
Pop star and cancer survivorOlivia Newton-John dances during the annual Wellness Walk and Research Run on September 16, 2018, in Melbourne, Australia. The annual event, now in it's sixth year, raises vital funds to support cancer research and wellness programs at the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Center in Victoria. Photo: Scott Barbour/Getty Images
