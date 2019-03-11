Ohio man will only drink beer for Lent

NEWTOWN, Ohio - Some people give up beer for Lent. An Ohio man who works at a brewery is turning the tables, giving up most drinks -- except beer.
“I am going to have all styles of beer,” Del Hall, who works at Fifty West Brewing Company in Cincinnati, told WKRC.
Lent is observed by members of the Catholic Church from Ash Wednesday through Easter Sunday, excluding Sundays.
Hall will not eat solid food until Easter Sunday, and beer and the occasional glass of water will be the only item on the menu until Easter Sunday, WKRC reported.
Hall said he is following the lead of monks in the 1600s.
“Being master brewers, they decided they would take a popular style of beer in Germany, bock beer, make it extra hearty and that would be their liquid bread and that’s what they call it,” Hall told WKRC. “So the monks in Bavaria, they would call doppelbock liquid bread and basically it would sustain them through the 46 days of Lent.”
Hall has fasted before. He once went without water for four days, the television station reported.
“I'm an Army veteran, I was No. 1 in my class in the Army, I've run a full marathon before, 26.2 miles, I've done big challenges but this seems very daunting,” Hall told WKRC. “So I'm just curious if I'm up to the challenge, if I'm going to be able to do it or not.”
