Ohio man indicted in stabbing death of 22-month-old son

PARMA, Ohio - An Ohio man was indicted by a grand jury Friday on seven charges related to the stabbing and killing of his 22-month-old son.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O'Malley said Jason Shorter, 41, of Parma, is facing three counts of aggravated murder, and one count of kidnapping, murder, felonious assault, and endangering children.
"This individual viciously took the life of his son, apparently to spite the child’s mother,” O’Malley said. “We are reviewing the case for capital murder specifications."
Investigators say Shorter, 41, went to the Parma Police Department on May 12 and said he wanted to turn himself in for attempted murder and suicide. Shorter was bleeding from self-inflicted wounds to his wrists.
Police searched Shorter's vehicle, which was in the police station's parking lot, and discovered his son, Nicholas Lawrence Shorter, in the trunk with multiple stab wounds to his chest.
Nicholas was pronounced dead at a hospital.
