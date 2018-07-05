Ohio couple, dog found dead on boat docked on Lake Erie

MARBLEHEAD, Ohio - An Ohio couple and their dog were found dead on their boat docked on Lake Erie over the weekend.
The bodies of John Seyfang II, 49, and his wife, Joellynn Johnston-Seyfang, 54, were discovered by a neighbor, according to a spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.
Their dog was also found on the boat, WBNS reports.
The boat was docked near Marblehead in Ottawa County.
Investigators believe the couple died of carbon monoxide poisoning.
The bodies have been transported to a local coroner’s office to determine the official cause of death.
A local tavern the couple frequented took to social media to share their condolences, according to WTHR.
The Watt Street Tavern in Circleville shared a photo of a bottle of red wine and a full glass.
The post states, “A glass of 19 Crimes will sit here forever and for always in memory of two of our dearest friends, John and Jodi Seyfang. All of our love is with the Seyfang-Johnston family during this devastating time.”
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}