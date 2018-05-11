Oh Deer: Concerned driver tries to help injured deer by putting it in his car

BRAINTREE, Mass. - It could have ended up like a scene from the comedy classic Tommy Boy.
Braintree police posted an unusual video of a driver who tried to help an injured deer – by putting it in the back of a Subaru.
“You don’t see a deer in a Subaru every day,” the officer could be heard saying in a video the department posted on Twitter.
Braintree police said an Animal Control Officer was flagged down by a driver who had the deer in his car.
The deer had been hit by a vehicle, and the concerned driver was trying to take it to the animal wildlife center in Weymouth.
Deer saved after being hit on highway....Our Animal Control appreciates the intentions of the motorist wanting to save the deer but cautions the hazards of transporting wild animals in vehicles. The deer was checked out and returned to the wild. pic.twitter.com/IriMnGanTf— Braintree Police (@BraintreePolice) May 10, 2018
The Environmental Police were called, but the deer checked out and ran off into the woods before held could arrive.
“Animal control appreciated the intentions of the motorist wanting to save the deer, but cautions the hazards of transporting wild animals in vehicles,” police said.
