Officials trying to find owner of plane abandoned at Madrid airport

MADRID - Officials are trying to find the owner of a plane left for years on the tarmac at Adolfo Suárez-Madrid Barajas airport.
An official notice about the abandoned McDonnell Douglas MD87 was posted in the Boletín Oficial del Estado, the official gazette of the Kingdom of Spain, CNN reported.
Under Spanish rules, notices must be posted for three months, and then officials must wait a year to see if anyone claims it before it can be sold at auction, CNN reported.
It is unclear exactly how long the plane has been left at the airport. Officials said it is the only abandoned aircraft there.
The plane first flew in 1990 to Iberia, El Pais, a Spanish newspaper, reported. It was sold to a company in 2010 that had gone bankrupt, and that same year, the aircraft’s engines and other openings were sealed off.
