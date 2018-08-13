Officers take stage at Brad Paisley concert for 'Cop pool karaoke'

BOSTON - Two Boston police officers got a unique chance to show off their pipes after their “Cop pool karaoke” video took off, as they performed in front of thousands at a Brad Paisley concert.
The duo, officers Kim Tavares and Stephen McNulty, gained fame after the Boston Police Department posted a video in July of the two singing “God Bless America” while driving through the city.
Then, their services were requested for all sorts of events.
The two officers performed the national anthem for Boston Police Commissioner William Gross' swearing-in ceremony after a request from Gross himself. But, they weren't done.
The group then took their talents to Mansfield for Paisley's concert after the country star saw the “Cop pool karaoke” video on Instagram.
Tavares and McNulty sang "God Bless America" for the crowd, impressing those in attendance, even Paisley.
Saw these two Boston Officers on instagram singing in their squad car. Invited them to sing here in MA tonight...and Wow! @bostonpolice pic.twitter.com/AUNySmh7WU— Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) August 12, 2018
The Boston Police Department posted about the incredible moment on Twitter, saying, "They once again made us all proud!"
Thanks to @BradPaisley's kind invitation, @bostonpolice Officers Kim Tavares and Stephen McNulty of #CopPoolKaraoke fame had a night they won't soon forget performing 'God Bless America' in front of thousands in Mansfield. And they once again made us all proud!!! https://t.co/vLywvc8I2q— Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) August 12, 2018
