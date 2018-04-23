Officer retires from police force, makes emotional final call

Twenty-five years on the job is a lifetime for some, and to leave that life would be emotional to almost anyone.
Dave Renteria knows something about that. After a quarter-century of patrolling the streets of Jackson, Michigan, Renteria retired this weekend, WILX reported.
His final call at the end of shift was recorded Sunday, and the raw emotion is making it go viral.
Renteria thanked his coworkers and the people of his city for his career, all the while trying to choke back the tears, WILX reported.
The video was posted by his son who also paid tribute to his father.
Renteria also responded to the well-wishes that have accompanied the video.
