‘I got your chicken': Officer rescues bird from fire

OSSINING, N.Y. - A police officer is a hero to the animal world after saving a chicken from becoming a fried chicken.
The officer was called to a shed fire in Ossining, New York, and was removing propane tanks from around the property when he found the chicken, The Associated Press reported.
The chicken tried to get away from its rescuer, but eventually the officer caught his man, er, bird.
He then presented the chicken to its owner, telling the person, “I got your chicken.”
Officers posted body camera video to Facebook, where they wrote “Somewhere around the first day of field training some salty cop usually hits you with, ‘Kid, you wouldn’t believe what goes around here if I told you,” the AP reported.
Now the cop can be the more experienced officer passing along his wisdom on how to capture a fleeing fowl.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}