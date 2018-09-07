Officer pays for elderly woman's gas after she falls on hard times

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. - A police officer’s $20 good deed is showing there is still kindness in the country.
Dolores Marotta, 75, was trying to get a gallon of gas last month, scraping together $3 in change to be able to pay for the single gallon of fuel, WXYZ reported.
She said that the $3 was all she had until she got her next Social Security check and she needed just enough gas to get to her doctor’s appointment and return home, CNN reported.
St. Clair Shores, Michigan, police officer, Todd Bing, was behind Marotta in line watching it all unfold.
Gas station worker Seth Kasyouhanan took a photo of what happened next and explained the rest of the story on Facebook, WXYZ reported.
Kasyouhanan said that Bing told Marotta to go sit in her car and he’d be out to pump her gas for her. He then gave the clerk $20 to fill Marotta’s tank.
She had told Bing that her husband died in 2015 and was struggling financially, CNN reported.
“I say God must have sent him there for me,” Marotta told WXYZ.
Kasyouhanan said this isn’t the first time Marotta used spare change to pay for small tanks of gas.
“I thought to myself, what if that was my mother and I wasn’t around to support my mom?,” Kasyouhanan told CNN.
Kasyouhanan is also doing his part to help Marotta. He set up a GoFundMe page for donations. He had set a $5,000 goal. In three days since launching the fundraiser, it has earned more than $15,000.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
