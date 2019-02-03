Officer leaving DUI task force meeting is hit by drunken driver

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An Orlando police officer was involved in a crash with a drunken driving suspect Friday night, not long after leaving a briefing at the University of Central Florida about DUI saturation patrols, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Troopers said the crash was reported shortly after 9:15 p.m. at University and Heather Glen boulevards.
They said Dominick Edward Mendoza, 38, who was driving a pickup truck, pulled out in front of the officer, causing the patrol car to hit the truck.
Investigators said another vehicle was also struck in the crash.
"The Orlando police officer received minor injuries," FHP Lt. Kim Montes said. "Troopers have arrested Mr. Mendoza for DUI."
Troopers said they believe Mendoza was under the influence of both drugs and alcohol.
"The OPD officer had just finished a briefing, along with other police officers and troopers, at UCF for a DUI saturation patrol," Montes said.
A portion of University Boulevard was closed while troopers investigated the crash.
No other details were given.
