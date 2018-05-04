Officer accidentally shoots self at police firing range

FRANKLIN, Ohio - A West Carrollton police officer accidentally shot himself in the leg Friday morning at the Franklin police firing range, authorities said.
The officer, only identified as a veteran of at least 10 years, was at the range for an annual qualification when he shot himself while holstering his weapon, according to West Carrollton Deputy Police Chief David Wessling and Franklin police.
“He’s proficient, but sometimes incidents happen,” Wessling said. “This is an unfortunate event.”
Medics were dispatched to the range in the 200 block of Baxter Drive around 10:50 a.m. The officer was transported to Kettering Medical Center in stable condition and is expected to be OK, officials said.
