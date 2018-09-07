Off-duty officer walks into wrong apartment, fatally shoots man, police say

DALLAS - An off-duty officer fatally shot a man Thursday when she walked into the wrong apartment after work, officials said.
The officer, who has not been named, came home around 10 p.m., went into what she thought was her apartment and fatally shot Botham Shem Jean, KDFW reports.
Jean, 26, was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said. The officer, who was not injured, is on administrative leave. Dallas police and the district attorney’s office are investigating.
Jean, of Saint Lucia, worked for PricewaterhouseCoopers in Dallas, KDFW reports.
"This is a terrible tragedy,” the company told KDFW in a statement. “We are simply heartbroken to hear of his death.”
Neighbors at the apartment complex, which is about a block from police headquarters, were shocked.
"Super scary because the police are supposed to protect you and then they come home and, you know, you're just hanging out in your own house and then they come home thinking they're home or whatever. I don't know if she was tired but that's pretty scary," neighbor Richard Healy Nelson told KDFW.
