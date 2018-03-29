  • NRA donations triple in February, soaring after Parkland school shooting

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Donations to the National Rifle Association reportedly tripled in February, increasing dramatically after the deadly Feb. 14 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

    According to CNN, the NRA Political Victory Fund, a political action committee, received $779,063 in donations last month, compared with $247,985 in January, Federal Election Commission filings show.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    Additionally, the Center for Responsive Politics, a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that monitors political contributions, reported that the NRA's PAC collected $70,870 from individuals who donated $200 or more from Feb. 15 to 28, up from $27,100 from Jan. 31 to Feb. 13.

    LOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 21: Chiappa Firearms pistols are displayed at the NRA Annual Meetings & Exhibits on May 21, 2016 in Louisville, Kentucky. About 80,000 visitors are expected to attend the three-day event. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

    Read more here and here.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    NRA donations triple in February, soaring after Parkland school shooting

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man shot at roofers after one looked at woman, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    3 children still missing in crash that killed 5 others when vehicle…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Florida man shot at roofers after one looked at woman, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Caroline Sunshine, ex-Disney Channel star, joins Trump White House as…