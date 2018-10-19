Nose warmer, winter fashion trend or faux pas?

It makes sense. Gloves keep your hands warm. A scarf helps protect your neck.
And the nose warmer for your...
Wait, what?
It seemingly feels frozen and about to fall off within minutes of being exposed to cold temperatures, and for years, nose warmers have been available, but only recently is this facial fashion statement becoming a trending winter accessory.
“Our business started small, with one nose warmer made specifically to do the job of warming up a nippy nose,” officials with the Nose Warmer Company, based in the United Kingdom, state on its website. “Our owner soon realized that she wasn't the only one with this problem and so the Nose Warmer Company was born.”
As it turns out, the knitted accessory has been around since the 1970s.
“Aunt Marty Made It,” the self-proclaimed “Nose Warmers Queen,” has been making and selling them since 1970, according to her website.
Lynn Spaulding claims to have created the accessory in a 1979 article from Mother Earth News.
Four years ago, Reddit user u/NKNDP shared an image of a nose warmer his 94-year-old great-grandmother crafted.
There are many other sellers on Etsy as well as other online retailers offering nose cozies starting at around $7.
So, a nose warmer, no matter who invented it, should be easy to sniff out.
