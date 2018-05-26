0 North Korea's Kim Jong Un, South Korean president meet in surprise visit to Demilitarized Zone

The leaders of North Korea and South Korea met for a second time in a surprise visit Saturday.

South Korean president Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reportedly discussed efforts to continue work on the peace declaration declared in April between the two countries.

They also affirmed a commitment to working on diplomacy talks between North Korea and the United States, after President Donald Trump announced he was canceling a summit between the two countries in Singapore.

Update May 26, 8:13 a.m. EST: President Trump has tweeted in response to a New York Times report that there is dispute within the White House on how to address diplomacy talks with North Korea.

The Failing @nytimes quotes “a senior White House official,” who doesn’t exist, as saying “even if the meeting were reinstated, holding it on June 12 would be impossible, given the lack of time and the amount of planning needed.” WRONG AGAIN! Use real people, not phony sources. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2018

Unlike what the Failing and Corrupt New York Times would like people to believe, there is ZERO disagreement within the Trump Administration as to how to deal with North Korea...and if there was, it wouldn’t matter. The @nytimes has called me wrong right from the beginning! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2018

The White House announced on Saturday it will send an advance team to Singapore “in order to prepare should the summit take place,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement to NBC.

Original story: South Korean president Moon Jae-in held the second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone between the two countries, according to the Blue House, South Korea’s official media source.

>> Read more trending news

The two leaders discussed how to carry out the peace declaration agreed upon on April 27, which hopes to bring a new era of peace and denuclearization on the Korean peninsula.

South Korean officials said that the two leaders also discussed the canceled summit between the United States and North Korea.

The two leaders concluded that direct communication between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is needed, and pledged to continue making efforts to work on relations, according to the Blue House.

The meeting at the border truce village comes after Trump said the highly anticipated summit between the U.S. and North Korea may be back on.

Trump tweeted that if the summit does happen, it will likely take place June 12 in Singapore as originally planned.

We are having very productive talks with North Korea about reinstating the Summit which, if it does happen, will likely remain in Singapore on the same date, June 12th., and, if necessary, will be extended beyond that date. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2018

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.