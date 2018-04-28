  • North Carolina pair wanted in stabbing death caught in Texas

    By: WSOCTV.com

    Updated:

    Two suspects wanted in connection with the stabbing death of a woman Thursday night in North Carolina were arrested in Amarillo, Texas, after a traffic stop, police said.

    >> Read more trending news

    Deputies said Brenda Evey and her boyfriend Dakoda Drake went to a home in Statesville to settle a debt over drugs.

    Christina Inman and her boyfriend were at the home when the two women started arguing, deputies said.

    Detectives said Evey stabbed Inman several times before loading her into a car and driving her to the hospital. Inman, 20, was then flown to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

    Murder warrants were issued for Evey, while warrants were taken out against Drake for accessory after the fact, police said.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    North Carolina pair wanted in stabbing death caught in Texas

  • Headline Goes Here

    Who's Honor? Vince Young fumbles Harold Landry's name during NFL draft

  • Headline Goes Here

    4 Ohio children arrested after 'hit lists' found at schools

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man gives grocery cashier $100 when he learns she's also a 3rd-grade teacher

  • Headline Goes Here

    Georgia doctor arrested after threatening to 'slit' employees' throats