North Carolina pair wanted in stabbing death caught in Texas

Two suspects wanted in connection with the stabbing death of a woman Thursday night in North Carolina were arrested in Amarillo, Texas, after a traffic stop, police said.
Deputies said Brenda Evey and her boyfriend Dakoda Drake went to a home in Statesville to settle a debt over drugs.
Christina Inman and her boyfriend were at the home when the two women started arguing, deputies said.
Detectives said Evey stabbed Inman several times before loading her into a car and driving her to the hospital. Inman, 20, was then flown to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.
Murder warrants were issued for Evey, while warrants were taken out against Drake for accessory after the fact, police said.
