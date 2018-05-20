  • North Carolina deputies find nearly $91 million of liquid meth on truck

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    LINDEN, N.C. - Deputies in North Carolina on Saturday seized a tractor-trailer containing $90.8 million worth of liquid methamphetamine in the driver's side fuel tank, WTVD reported.

    Raul Topete Arreola, 49, and Aquileo Perez Pineda, 48, were charged with three counts of trafficking methamphetamine, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.

    Deputies said they found 120 gallons of liquid meth in the tank, WTVD reported. Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats said that could be converted into 454 kilograms of crystal meth, which would carry an estimated street value of almost $91 million.

    The vehicle involved was a 2009 Peterbilt and was seized in Linden, WTVD reported.

    The two suspects are being detained in the Harnett County Detention Center under a $3 million bond, WTVD reported.

    North Carolina deputies find nearly $91 million of liquid meth on truck

