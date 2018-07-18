Nonprofit helping pay off mortgage on slain police officer's family home

WEYMOUTH, Mass. - A nonprofit organization has announced a major donation to help pay off the mortgage on a slain Massachusetts police officer's family home.
Weymouth police Sgt. Michael Chesna, 42, was shot and killed Sunday in the line of duty.
The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation is providing the first $100,000 toward the mortgage and is challenging others to support the family through the initiative.
Any money raised exceeding the mortgage will go directly to Chesna's wife and two children.
The foundation, established in memory of a fallen 9/11 firefighter, supports military and first responders who are killed in the line of duty. In addition to his service with the Weymouth Police Department, Chesna was also a military veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan.
MUST READ: Absolutely amazing story -- @Tunnel2Towers is providing $100,000 to help pay off the mortgage of fallen @WeymouthPD Sgt. Michael Chesna's family home https://t.co/t72RzRPg86 #Boston25 pic.twitter.com/LMmIOKVk84— Mike Saccone (@mikesacconetv) July 17, 2018
Frank Siller, chairman and CEO of the foundation, will join Weymouth police Chief Richard Grimes at the Weymouth Police Department at 3 p.m. Wednesday to make the official announcement.
Click here if you’d like to donate.
